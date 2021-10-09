White Sox Fan Gets Savagely Beaten After A Beer Gets Poured On Him In Horrifying Viral Video

A Chicago White Sox fan got obliterated in a video making the rounds online.

In a viral video tweeted by @mlb_fights, a Chicago fan had a beer poured on him during a game against the Astros. When he pushed the guy a way, another dude stepped in and dropped him with an absolute bomb of a bunch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Then, he kept hitting him when the guy tried to get up! Watch the horrifying video below.

An Astros fan dumps beer on a guy, then a different guy sucker punches him. They really are the worst fanbase in sports. pic.twitter.com/7YYCTAAEKt — Baseball Fight Club (@mlb_fights) October 8, 2021

I hope like hell the cops found the guy who threw the punches and arrested him. If you’re going to pull something like that, you deserve to be arrested.

Not only do you deserve to be arrested, but you deserve to do serious time.

That wasn’t a fight. That was a guy getting mauled for defending himself after a guy poured a beer on him.

I hate stuff like this and it makes my blood boil. It’s one thing if it’s a melee in the stands. That wasn’t the case here. They were just beating a guy and continued to do it after he was down.

Like I said, I hope like hell the police broke out the cuffs and taught these idiots a lesson.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Am I overreacting or not?