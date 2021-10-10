Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Is Still The Heisman Favorite After Losing To Texas A&M

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is still the favorite to win the Heisman.

Young took back the top spot from Matt Corral after the Crimson Tide beat Ole Miss, and he didn't give it up after losing to the Aggies.

According to Pro Football Network, Young is still the favorite at +180, Corral is second at +200 and C.J. Stroud is third at +800.

No other player in the country is under +1200.

The fact that Young is still in the top spot is a testament to how talented he is. Even when Alabama lost to A&M, it was crystal clear that it wasn’t his fault.

He played out of his mind. He can’t throw touchdown passes and play defense. It’s not his fault that the Crimson Tide couldn’t stop a nosebleed.

So, even with a single loss, it looks like it’s still Young’s show. Now, could that change if the Tide drop another game?

Without a doubt. You could see Corral jump back into the top spot, but right now, it’s still Young’s trophy to lose.

We’ll see how it all shakes out down the stretch, but Young is still in a very comfortable situation.