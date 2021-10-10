Chuck Todd Asks Stephanie Grisham The Question No One Else Has: ‘Why Should We Believe You?

NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Sunday former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who wrote a tell-all book about her time in former President Donald Trump’s administration, to explain why she deserves the American people’s trust.

“You admit that … many times in Trump world you were asked to misinform or perhaps lie on behalf of the boss. So, you’re doing a tell-all now. Why should we believe you?” Todd asked.

“I will let anybody who chooses to read the book decide for themselves,” Grisham responded. “In short, I don’t have anybody to answer for anymore. I had a lot of time to reflect. I moved far, far away from the bubble of D.C. and had time to deprogram myself, and I wanted to write it down.”

WATCH:

The former White House press secretary then said she did not “spare” herself in the book either.

The “Meet The Press” host challenged his guest further, asking why she had waited until the Jan. 6 Capitol riots to announce resignation after having spent four full years as part of the Trump administration.

“For about the last six months I tried to resign a couple times, and Mrs. Trump talked me out of it,” Grisham replied. “In fact, I had a resignation letter written out with very specific points in it that I was ready to hand over at any moment.” (RELATED: ‘Dismissive. Defeated. Detached’: Stephanie Grisham Compares Melania Trump To ‘Doomed French Queen’)

She added that she was “proud” to become the first member of the administration to step down in the aftermath of the riots.

“I think he is going to run again,” she said of Trump. “That’s why I’m speaking out the way I am.”

“I don’t want him to run again. I think people aren’t remembering that if he does run again in 2024, he’ll have no guard rails, because he will never have to worry about re-election,” Grisham added.

Grisham said she had never wanted to hold a press conference over the fears of being required to lie during a Tuesday interview to CNN. She then admitted, however, to having misinformed the public during appearances on Fox News she made as a press secretary.

Neither of the two CNN reporters interviewing Grisham decided to ask whether the public could trust her given her track record of being untruthful.