Massive ‘F**k Joe Biden’ Chant Breaks Out During The Ole Miss/Arkansas Game

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Lots of fans at the Ole Miss/Arkansas game made it clear Saturday they’re not fans of President Joe Biden.

During the highly-anticipated SEC matchup, Ole Miss fans broke out into a gigantic “F**k Joe Bidenchant. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video tweeted by Old Row below.

Another Saturday of college football goes by and we have another day of fans chantingF**k Joe Biden.” As I’ve been saying since my interview with Donald Trump Jr., these chants aren’t going away.

Not only are they not going away, they seem to be increasing.

College football fans have truly had enough of being told what to do, being told to stay inside and being told that we can’t pack stadiums.

The war to save football is over and the good guys won. Now, fans are making it clear that they’re not fans of the President of the United States.

Tune in next weekend because I’m sure we’ll have a lot more chants during week seven.