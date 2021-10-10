Massive ‘F**k Joe Biden’ Chant Breaks Out During The Ole Miss/Arkansas Game

Lots of fans at the Ole Miss/Arkansas game made it clear Saturday they’re not fans of President Joe Biden.

During the highly-anticipated SEC matchup, Ole Miss fans broke out into a gigantic “F**k Joe Biden” chant. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video tweeted by Old Row below.

Another Saturday of college football goes by and we have another day of fans chanting “F**k Joe Biden.” As I’ve been saying since my interview with Donald Trump Jr., these chants aren’t going away.

Not only are they not going away, they seem to be increasing.

How many “F**k Joe Biden” chants are we going to hear today during college football games? Remember, the media wants you to believe fans are just chanting “Let’s go Brandon,” but as I talked about with @DonaldJTrumpJr, the chants are here to stay. pic.twitter.com/ogzUvNCDf7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

College football fans have truly had enough of being told what to do, being told to stay inside and being told that we can’t pack stadiums.

The war to save football is over and the good guys won. Now, fans are making it clear that they’re not fans of the President of the United States.

The media is ignoring the “F**k Joe Biden” chants sweeping across America, but I won’t. Sports fans are sick and tired of out of touch politicians telling us to live in fear and not enjoy life. People are finally fighting back and it’s great to see. pic.twitter.com/aKh64oRiDe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 5, 2021

Tune in next weekend because I’m sure we’ll have a lot more chants during week seven.