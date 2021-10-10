Activists Plan To ‘Birddog’ Reconciliation Holdout Kyrsten Sinema – While She’s Running The Boston Marathon

Activists are planning on confronting Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema during the Boston Marathon on Monday, according to the Boston Globe.

A coalition known as the Green New Deal Network plan on “birddogging” Sinema during the Boston Marathon in an attempt to corner her about the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act, the Boston Globe reported.

Activists of Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) recently ambushed the Arizonian in a bathroom at Arizona State University after Sinema said she would oppose the bill because of its outstanding cost, according to Politico. (RELATED: Squad Rips Sinema For Opposition To $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Package)

Protesters followed Sen. Sinema into the bathroom at Arizona State University to confront her on Build Back Better and immigration pic.twitter.com/NDSmeu0h2M — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 3, 2021

Sinema was also confronted at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., over the reconciliation bill.

NEW: Watch as Kyrsten Sinema dodges even more questions from @kunoorojha about why she’s purposefully killing major investments in clean energy, affordable childcare, housing and more: pic.twitter.com/MCZj9ma99c — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2021

LUCHA will be joined by activists from the Green New Deal Network at the marathon and will reportedly be holding signs that say, “Senator Sinema: Pass the Full Deal,” “Senator Sinema: Stop Running. Start Listening” and “Senator Sinema: Stop Running From Us,” according to the Boston Globe.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, another moderate in the Democratic party, has also voiced concern over the cost of the plan, Reuters reported.

Their votes are necessary for the bill to pass as the Senate has a 50-50 split majority.