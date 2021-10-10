The Detroit Lions Lose In Heartbreaking Fashion To The Vikings

The Detroit Lions lost in stunning fashion Sunday to the Vikings.

Down by a touchdown with less than a minute to go, the Lions managed to punch the ball in for a score and Dan Campbell elected to go for two. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After the Lions converted and took a 17-16 lead with 37 seconds left, I was ready to count this one as a win. Well, that’s not what happened.

The Vikings stormed back, got in field goal range and hit a 54-yard attempt to win 19-17 and break the hearts of Lions fans everywhere.

It’s honestly amazing how often the Lions lose games in shocking fashion. At this point, you just have to expect it.

You just have to expect the Lions to break your heart. First, we lose to the Ravens in stunning fashion and then this happens Sunday.

We are cursed. There’s simply no other explanation.

I guess we’ll have to try next time for Dan Campbell’s first win! Welcome to life as a Lions fan.