The Detroit Lions Lose In Heartbreaking Fashion To The Vikings

The Detroit Lions lost in stunning fashion Sunday to the Vikings.
Down by a touchdown with less than a minute to go, the Lions managed to punch the ball in for a score and Dan Campbell elected to go for two.
.@DAndreSwift is that guy#DETvsMIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/bCVsyM4C96
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 10, 2021
After the Lions converted and took a 17-16 lead with 37 seconds left, I was ready to count this one as a win. Well, that’s not what happened.
2⃣pt conversion for the lead!#DETvsMIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/03jXX9epPX
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 10, 2021
The Vikings stormed back, got in field goal range and hit a 54-yard attempt to win 19-17 and break the hearts of Lions fans everywhere.
Through the uprights and the @Vikings win! #Skol pic.twitter.com/y7gVVo90VH
— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021
It’s honestly amazing how often the Lions lose games in shocking fashion. At this point, you just have to expect it.
You just have to expect the Lions to break your heart. First, we lose to the Ravens in stunning fashion and then this happens Sunday.
We are cursed. There’s simply no other explanation.
JUSTIN TUCKERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR pic.twitter.com/vCsHRtfULo
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 26, 2021
I guess we’ll have to try next time for Dan Campbell’s first win! Welcome to life as a Lions fan.