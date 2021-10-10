14 Businesses Hit With $1,000 Fines For Not Complying With Vaccine Mandates

New York City has fined 14 businesses as of Oct. 9 for not following the city’s new vaccine mandate, according to Fox News.

The city has inspected roughly 27,500 businesses since the vaccine rules were implemented Sept. 13, Fox News reported.

More than a dozen businesses fined for flouting NYC’s vaccine mandate https://t.co/mJ0efryRkU pic.twitter.com/tiAsnE0uhm — New York Post (@nypost) October 9, 2021

Businesses that violate the vaccine mandate will receive a warning, followed by a $1,000 fine, $2,000 for the second offense and $5,000 for each additional violation, Fox reported. The city has issued warnings to roughly 6,750 businesses since the mandate began.

A website has been created that lists 61 businesses that promise not to enforce the city’s vaccine mandate, according to Fox. “For those who are unvaccinated or don’t have identification, the businesses on that website are the only places they can go out to eat with their family,” the website creator said. (RELATED: New York City To Become First In The US To Implement Vaccine Passports For Indoor Dining, Fitness)

“It’s odd and disappointing that some people are crowd-sourcing ways to make New York City less safe from COVID-19. The vast majority of businesses have made a smooth transition to the Key to NYC, and we’ll continue taking action against those who haven’t,” Mayor Bill de Blasio’s spokseperson Mitch Schwartz said about the website. Thanks for the tip, Fox reported.

De Blasio announced in August customers must be vaccinated to enter certain businesses.