Police Officer Escorting Nick Saban Obliterates Texas A&M Fan Storming The Field

A police officer guarding Nick Saban dropped a woman Saturday night after Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38.

In a video tweeted by @DeeJacksonCBS42, a female A&M fan could be seen rushing the field and she was running in the direction of Saban and the cops guarding him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When she got too close, a cop absolutely destroyed her. Watch the insane hit below. It’s right around the 42 second mark.

It’s impossible to know whether or not that police officer did that on purpose or not, but it sure as hell looked like he did.

I’ve watched the video probably 15 times, and it 100% looks like he leaned into the hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball)

To be honest, I don’t blame him if he made the decision to protect Saban by taking that woman out. I know people who have been on high profile government security details.

Decisions like this are made in fractions of a second. Saban is the most valuable person in the state of Alabama and if you get too close, you’re going to get neutralized.

That’s just the reality of the situation.

Welp, this aged poorly! Congrats to Jimbo Fisher on becoming the first former Saban assistant to slay the king. Hell of a game. https://t.co/SSiwSLsKiT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 10, 2021

Let us know in the comments if you think this was an accident or if the police officer dropped that woman on purpose.