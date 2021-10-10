Georgia Is The Number One Team In America In The Post-Week Six AP Poll

Georgia is now the top football team in America.
The post-week six AP Poll was released Sunday afternoon, and the Bulldogs took over the top spot after a win over Georgia and an Alabama loss to Texas A&M. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Iowa, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Alabama rounded out the top five.
View this post on Instagram
I think we all knew this was going to happen as soon as Alabama lost to Texas A&M, and it’s now a done deal.
The Bulldogs had been nipping on the heels of the Crimson Tide and now they’ve taken over the top spot after a dominating win over Auburn.
View this post on Instagram
As for the rest of the top five, all of them are fighting for a shot at the playoff, and I have no issue with Iowa being number two.
They’ve looked really good, and beat a gritty PSU team that was forced to play at length without Sean Clifford.
View this post on Instagram
All the way around, the rankings are very fluid, and that’s why we love college football.