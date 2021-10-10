Georgia Is The Number One Team In America In The Post-Week Six AP Poll

Georgia is now the top football team in America.

The post-week six AP Poll was released Sunday afternoon, and the Bulldogs took over the top spot after a win over Georgia and an Alabama loss to Texas A&M. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Iowa, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Alabama rounded out the top five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

I think we all knew this was going to happen as soon as Alabama lost to Texas A&M, and it’s now a done deal.

The Bulldogs had been nipping on the heels of the Crimson Tide and now they’ve taken over the top spot after a dominating win over Auburn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

As for the rest of the top five, all of them are fighting for a shot at the playoff, and I have no issue with Iowa being number two.

They’ve looked really good, and beat a gritty PSU team that was forced to play at length without Sean Clifford.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Iowa Football (@hawkeyefootball)

All the way around, the rankings are very fluid, and that’s why we love college football.