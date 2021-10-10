Forcing Women To Compete Against Biological Men Is Unfair, Data Shows

While some Democrats have spent months throwing tantrums over letting biological men play on women’s sports teams, new studies show transgender women do have an unfair advantage over biological females when it comes to sports.

WATCH:

Daily Caller “Presents The Facts” addresses some of the most misleading claims promulgated by high-profile officials and so-called social justice warriors to give Daily Caller readers the ammunition to tackle everyday political conversations and debates. Hosted by Brianna Lyman, these videos also seek to explore the truth that is often shrouded by corporate media.

