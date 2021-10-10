Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder In Epic Boxing Match

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in an epic boxing match late Saturday night.

Entering the highly-anticipated fight between Fury and Wilder, I predicted my guy Fury would win the third bout between the two men and he didn’t disappoint. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Tyson Fury fighting Deontay Wilder tonight, let’s remember when he told me his post-fight plans involve cocaine and cheap hookers. What an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

Fury dominated Wilder for the vast majority of the fight and proved to be the far and away superior fighter as he just bullied his opponent.

Deontay Wilder seems to be stumbling heading into the late rounds. This fight is everything and then some.#FuryWilder3 PPV ➡️ https://t.co/VljEbXTzmu pic.twitter.com/yUtTsHv3o5 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021

There was a moment when it felt like Wilder was going to turn the tables after dropping Fury twice, but it simply wasn’t enough to get the job done.

Deontay Wilder puts Fury down on the canvas TWICE. 🤯 THIS TRILOGY 🤯#FuryWilder3 PPV: https://t.co/VljEbXTzmu pic.twitter.com/K2MUjmoRzV — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021

Now, Fury sits at the top of the boxing world, and I truly don’t believe there’s a human on the planet who can beat him.

I sincerely mean that. It’s Fury vs the world this close, and the former is winning by a mile.

It should be a ton of fun to see who Fury battles it out with next, but tonight was a hell of a fight.