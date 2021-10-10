Editorial

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder In Epic Boxing Match

Boxing - Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder - WBC Heavyweight Title - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. - October 9, 2021 Tyson Fury in action against Deontay Wilder REUTERS/Steve Marcus

REUTERS/Steve Marcus

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in an epic boxing match late Saturday night.

Entering the highly-anticipated fight between Fury and Wilder, I predicted my guy Fury would win the third bout between the two men and he didn’t disappoint. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fury dominated Wilder for the vast majority of the fight and proved to be the far and away superior fighter as he just bullied his opponent.

There was a moment when it felt like Wilder was going to turn the tables after dropping Fury twice, but it simply wasn’t enough to get the job done.

Now, Fury sits at the top of the boxing world, and I truly don’t believe there’s a human on the planet who can beat him.

I sincerely mean that. It’s Fury vs the world this close, and the former is winning by a mile.

It should be a ton of fun to see who Fury battles it out with next, but tonight was a hell of a fight.