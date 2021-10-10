Editorial

Wisconsin Star Running Back Jalen Berger Gets Thrown Off The Team

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 14: Jalen Berger #8 of the Wisconsin Badgers tries to get around the tackle of Gemon Green #22 of the Michigan Wolverines after a first half catch at Michigan Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger has been removed from the team.

Entering the 2021 season, Berger was viewed as one of the best running backs in the Big Ten and seemed destined to be Wisconsin’s next star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he’s no longer with the program. The Badgers announced Sunday that head coach Paul Chryst has dismissed Berger from the program.

What an absolutely insane situation we have unfolding in Madison. After getting extremely limited reps and not playing in multiple games, Berger is now gone.

Something clearly happened that the public has no idea about because we haven’t been told anything.

For Chryst to throw off a growing superstar like Berger, I’d have to imagine all other avenues were exhausted first.

What an absolute gut punch for everyone involved.

Hopefully, we find out some details about why Berger’s career in Madison came to a crashing end. I don’t think anyone could have predicted this a year ago.