‘Yellowstone’ Returns In Exactly Four Sundays

Ladies and gentlemen, the return of “Yellowstone” is less than a month away.

In exactly four Sundays, the hit show with Kevin Costner will return on November 7 to get season four started, and I couldn’t be more excited. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Just four Sundays away. Who’s ready for the season 4 premiere? #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/NnvchwJhon — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) October 10, 2021

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a massive “Yellowstone” junkie. I think it’s one of the best shows ever made, and it has a strong argument for the top spot through three seasons.

It’s all about family, loyalty, protecting what’s yours and season three ended on the greatest cliffhanger in television history.

We literally have no idea who is alive and who is dead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

If you’re not amped up and excited to go to war with the Duttons, then I just don’t know what to tell you because it’s going to be glorious.

Rip and whoever else is alive is going to rain hell down on the people responsible.

Make sure to check out the season four premiere November 7. We’re in for a wild ride!