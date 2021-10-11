World

Archaeologists Discover Massive 1,500-Year-Old Winery In Israel

Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Elie Haddad gives a tour of the Tel Yavne site in central Israel on October 11, 2021, where a massive wine production facility was discovered, the largest such complex of winepresses known from the Byzantine Period. - Israeli archaeologists on October 11 uncovered a 1,500-year-old industrial wine complex dating to the Byzantine-era, which produced some two million litres of the popular drink annually and was the world's "largest" such centre at the time. The facility in Yavne, a city south of Tel Aviv that was a Jewish settlement during biblical times and a key city after the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD, is comprised of five wine presses sprawling over a square kilometre. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Jorge Velasco Media Writer
Font Size:

Archaeologists discovered the world’s largest Byzantine-era wine-making compound Monday that dates back more than 1,500 years.

The winery was unearthed in Yavne, a Jewish settlement during the biblical stage, and contained warehouses in which wine was aged and marketed, Radio Television Ireland (RTE) reported. Archaeologists also discovered “tens of thousands of fragments and intact earthen jars,” the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said, according to RTE. (RELATED: 2 New Dinosaur Species Discovered, Nearly Size Of Blue Whale) 


Turning grape juice into wine, often used medicinally, helped humans evade illness from consuming contaminated drinking water, according to RTE. Holy Land wine was an often prized possession, the IAA reportedly noted. (RELATED: Scientists Believe They’ve Found Physical Evidence For One Of The Most Infamous Biblical Stories)

The winery carried a reputation for dependability throughout the Mediterranean region at a time when wine was common for many, BBC reported.

“This was a major source of nutrition and this was a safe drink because the water was often contaminated,” said Jon Seligman, one of the excavation’s directors.

Israeli archaeologists spent two years digging into the winery, where they also discovered Persian-era wine presses more than 2,300 years old, according to The Jerusalem Post.