Editorial

Bella Hadid Puts On Cheeky Display In Black Booty Shorts

Bella Hadid x True Religion Event Campaign Party

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for True Religion )

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Bella Hadid hands down won the day Monday when she put on a rather cheeky display in booty shorts while out and about in New York City.

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked fantastic as she stepped out wearing a black and white tank top with form-fitted black shorts. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Monday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

She completed the look with her hair in a pair of braids, a large oversized bag and black sneakers.

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bella Hadid New York City (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

The lingerie model often wows whenever she steps out for various events. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks on the red carpet and runway throughout the years here.