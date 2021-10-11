Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Celebrates Field Goal That He Misses Against The Packers

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson suffered an embarrassing moment during a 25-22 Sunday loss to the Packers.

Towards the end of overtime, McPherson missed a field goal to put the Bengals on top. There was just one problem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He thought it’d gone in and he started celebrating with his teammates. Watch the embarrassing moment unfold below.

The Bengals started to celebrate thinking they made a game-winning FG when they missed it 😬pic.twitter.com/CcDB43Ynmb — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 10, 2021

This is a very tough look for McPherson. The kicking woes during the game were already beyond pathetic for both sides, but this moment might have been the worst of them all.

How do you celebrate a missed kick with so much confidence? It’s not like McPherson was waiting for the call.

He was dancing around as if he’d just 100% sealed up three points for the Bengals.

Evan McPherson thought he just hit the game-winning kick… Brutal. pic.twitter.com/Flkh2PQEEo — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

Instead, the Packers got the ball back, marched down the field and Mason Crosby redeemed himself to win the game for Green Bay.

To call it a swing of emotions would be an understatement!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

Next time, I suggest McPherson waits to see the officials make a call. That way, he can avoid getting mercilessly dragged online!