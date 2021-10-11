The Buffalo Bills Beating The Kansas City Chiefs Gets Monster TV Ratings

The Buffalo Bills beating the Chiefs 38-20 Sunday night got massive TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Bills and Josh Allen earning a monster win over the Chiefs and Mahomes averaged 16.46 million viewers on NBC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final viewership number will be higher.

That’s an absolutely massive number for “SNF,” and it’s just the latest sign that America is rolling again. Not only is America rolling again, but people are loving the fact football is back.

Whenever you can hit north of 10 million viewers during a regular season game, you know you’re doing fine. When you get north of 15 million, business is booming.

It’s also not hard to understand why so many people tuned in. The Bills and Chiefs are both used as Super Bowl contenders and both squads have outstanding young QBs.

It was Mahomes vs. Allen, and the latter won the night!

As a football fanatic, it’s great to see the ratings through the roof. You’ll never hear me complain about that at all! Let’s hope the numbers continue to impress.