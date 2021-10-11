Climate Protesters Take To The White House, Demand Biden Follow Through With Campaign Promises

Climate protestors vandalized a statue of former President Andrew Jackson in Washington D.C. and gathered at the White House to demand that President Joe Biden follow through with his campaign promises, according to Fox News.

The Build Back Fossil Free coalition began a five-day protest Monday demanding that the Biden administration take action against climate change, Fox News reported.

“People are dying right now from the pollutants, the toxins, the climate catastrophes that are happening — and we have to stop the harm,” Director of the Sovereign Inupiat for a Living Arctic, Siqiñiq Maupin, said in a statement to Fox News. “Biden’s election was riding on climate change; his entire election hinged on turning out people of color and Indigenous people.”

“But when it really comes to what matters, our lives are still being sacrificed for oil and gas,” Maupin continued. “That’s why we’re here today.”

🎶 we stand to protect the land, one people hand in hand, one struggle ‘til we heal us all 🎶 Climate protesters are singing outside the White House as U.S. Park Police stand by. Police said those who do not disperse will risk arrest. pic.twitter.com/TDsEmC8Kz2 — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 11, 2021

Protestors demanded that Biden “respect” them or “expect” them, according to Fox News. They wrote “expect us” in graffiti on the statue of Jackson near the White House, according to Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich. (RELATED: Climate Activists Dump Cow Poop Outside White House To Protest Biden’s ‘Bullsh*t’ Climate Plan)

Jackson statue in front of White House vandalized – protesters chanting “respect us or expect us” pic.twitter.com/ifj1UG6I3w — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 11, 2021

The Build Back Fossil Free coalition is a non-profit focused on ensuring that “Biden becomes the climate president he promised to be,” according to the group’s website.