Chiefs Fan Appears To Get Knocked Out In Brutal Viral Video

A fan of the Kansas City Chiefs got lit up in a video making the rounds online.
In a video tweeted by @ChiefsJohn, a fan appeared to get knocked out during an altercation during the Bills/Chiefs game Sunday night, and it was a downright brutal situation.
You can watch the video below.
X factor got knocked out at the chiefs game tonight. #kcchiefs #chiefsfans #hethrewbottleofwaterfirst pic.twitter.com/1nfiJSUhlU
— Chiefs John (@ChiefsJohn) October 11, 2021
I'm not a medical expert, but I'm pretty confident that man needs some medical attention. Like, he needs medical attention ASAP.
If you get lit up like that in front of an entire stadium, someone should call some EMTs.
Also, what the hell up is with all these fights continuing to happen week after week? It's just a never-ending saga of guys getting wrecked.
I know we’re all pumped to be back in stadiums across the country, but the fighting is out of control. At some point, we need to start using a bit more common sense!
Just witnessed this god-awful behavior @LFFStadium pic.twitter.com/2XcIXPrTFi
— Jesse Pantuosco (@JessePantuosco) October 3, 2021
I can’t wait to see how many more fights we get the rest of the way!