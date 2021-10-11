Editor Daily Rundown: Fauci Resists Canceling Halloween

HEALTH OFFICIALS NO LONGER DISCUSS A ‘RETURN TO NORMAL’… ATLANTIC: Why Aren’t We Even Talking About Easing COVID Restrictions?

In a select number of large cities, such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and New York City, proof of vaccination is or will be required for most indoor activities, including dining, going to the gym, attending a movie, and hanging out at a nightclub. Localities have implemented these mandates without explaining when they will be lifted, or if they ever will be. Case numbers, positivity rates, and hospitalizations have not been invoked. For now, these policies are effectively indefinite. Other cities, including Chicago and Boston, have discussed such mandates but have yet to implement them. […]