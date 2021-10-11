Man Allegedly Kills Police Officer Working His First Shift. Authorities Later Arrest Him

A Georgia man accused of fatally shooting a 26-year-old police officer who was on his first day of the job was arrested Sunday, according to authorities.

Forty-three-year-old Damien Ferguson was apprehended Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed Officer Dylan Harrison late Friday night, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook statement. Ferguson was found by a SWAT team “less than one mile” from where Harrison “was murdered.” Authorities took Ferguson “into custody without incident.”

Authorities executed a search warrant of his home in Alamo, CNN reported, citing Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) spokesperson Natalie Ammons. (RELATED: Here Are All The Police Officers Killed In The Line Of Duty Since Calls To ‘Defund The Police’ Began)

Ferguson was named as a suspect and the GBI announced a $17,500 reward for his arrest.

Harrison was on his first shift with the department when Ferguson allegedly shot and killed him outside of the Alamo Police Department early Saturday morning.

Ferguson allegedly carried out the attack in retaliation of Harrison’s earlier arrest, according to WSB-TV 2. Harrison reportedly stopped an individual for a traffic violation near the police department and the suspect refused to comply with Harrison. The suspect allegedly shoved Harrison before resisting arrest. Harrison reportedly used his taser and took the individual to Wheeler County Jail.

The unidentified individual is allegedly an associate of Ferguson, according to WSB-TV 2.

Harrison leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old child.