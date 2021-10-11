‘I Will Never Be Out Of The Game Of Politics,’ Says Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said she “will never be out of the game of politics” Monday during an interview with ABC News.

Clinton, who was also the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, noted she has no plans to run for “anything” but said her plans to remain involved stem from the country’s democracy being “at stake.” Clinton cited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and disinformation on Facebook as some of the reasons for her ongoing involvement.

“I will never be out of the game of politics. I’m not going to be running for anything,” Clinton explained. “I really feel like our democracy is at stake and there’s many reasons for that, some of them we saw on the screen with the insurrection, some of them because the revelations about Facebook that creates a world of disinformation instead of, you know, one that we can agree on what the facts are.”

Clinton added that she really is “worried about what’s happening at home and around the world” before reiterating her plans to remain “involved.” The former secretary of state spoke to ABC News’ “Good Morning America” ahead of the launch of her new book “State of Terror,” which hits the shelves on Oct. 12.

“State of Terror” is co-authored by Louise Penny and Clinton said Monday that her past experiences shaped the character. Clinton also noted that the character, although informed by her own background, was “inspired” by former member of Congress and Undersecretary for Arms Control Ellen Tauscher. (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Says A Woman Would Have Better Handled Coronavirus: ‘Especially If It Were Me’)