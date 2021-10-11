Hospital Offers $10,000 Sign-On Bonuses For Nurses As Vaccine Requirement Stays In Place

Michigan-based Beaumont Health offered healthcare workers signing bonuses as high as $15,000 due to staffing shortages, and full-time registered nurses are eligible for a $10,000 bonus.

Beaumont requires all employees to be vaccinated by October 18, with few exceptions, ABC Detroit reported. Beaumont Health has eight hospitals, 155 outpatient locations and 33,000 employees. Twenty-one of the hospital’s job categories is eligible for bonuses.

According to Beaumont’s website, there are other varying sign-on bonuses offered for various positions within the health system. https://t.co/0CDjiLWB04 — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) October 11, 2021

In some cases, nurses are leaving their jobs for more lucrative temporary work opportunities or because they are burned out by the pandemic, ABC Detroit reported. 12 percent of American nurses are unvaccinated, according to an American Nurses Association Study. Beaumont Health had not responded to the Daily Caller’s questions about its staff vaccination rate at the time of this writing.

While the mandate does not go into effect until mid-Oct., Beaumont systems had to close 180 beds in November due to staffing shortages. (What Is Fauci’s Ultimate Goal For COVID-19?)

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul considered bringing in the National Guard to fill expected staff shortages when the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers went into effect.

Protests against vaccine mandates for healthcare workers have become regular events, NPR reported, and in some cases, vaccine-mandate-related staffing shortages have forced hospitals to halt certain services including baby deliveries.