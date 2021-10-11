Politics

‘Because I’m An Email-Signing Slut’: James Carville Explains Why He’s Fundraising So Hard For McAuliffe

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: James Carville speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon )

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon

Ailan Evans
Democrat strategist James Carville explained why he was campaigning and lending his name to fundraising emails for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

“Because I’m an email-signing slut,” Carville told Politico. (RELATED: ‘If You Need Wokeness, Just Go Listen To NPR’: James Carville Doubles Down On Democrats’ Problem)

Carville has signed 47 different fundraising emails for the McAuliffe campaign since July 14, according to Politico. His emails have led to roughly $500,000 in campaign contributions for the Virginia candidate, according to McAuliffe’s campaign.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin debate in Alexandria, Virginia last month. The race has gotten steadily closer in its final weeks. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Carville’s fundraising emails, like those from Virginia Democrats, have focused on stoking a sense of panic among voters, Politico reported.

Carville, who is bald, addressed one email with “I’m not going to have much hair left” in the subject line, while another told Democratic voters that he was “tearing (his) hair out.” One of McAuliffe’s own emails asked supporters: “Are we blowing this?” (RELATED: Democrat-Linked Group Pushes Ads Hitting Republican Candidate For Not Being Endorsed By The NRA)

Part of the urgency in Carville’s attempts to raise funds relates to how close the race is. Carville told Politico that although forecasts by Cook Political Report that called the election a “tossup,” McAuliffe supporters “were not upset at all.” McAuliffe currently leads Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin by 2.5%, according to FiveThirtyEight, in a state that President Joe Biden won by over 10 points.

NEW YORK - JUNE 03: Terry McAuliffe, campaign chairman for Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, looks on as she Clinton speaks to supporters at the final primary night party June 3, 2008 at Baruch College in New York City. The senator from New York spoke to supporters following the final presidential primaries in Montana and South Dakota. Clinton did not officially end her campaign, even though opponent Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) has earned enough delegates to clinch the nomination. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Terry McAuliffe, campaign chairman for Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, looks on as she Clinton speaks to supporters at the final primary night party June 3, 2008 at Baruch College in New York City. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The race has also tightened in recent weeks following a series of controversial statements by the Democratic candidate. (RELATED: James Carville Says Chaos In Afghanistan Is Not Biden’s Fault, Blames ‘Hysterical And Stupid’ Media Coverage Instead)

McAuliffe said in a debate with Youngkin in late September that he didn’t believe “parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” referring to parents’ concerns over Virginia schools. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate also said he would push to remove restrictions on third-trimester abortion procedures in a mid-September debate.

