‘Looks And Sounds So Phony’: Joe Concha Says Kamala Harris Has ‘Authenticity Problem’

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris has an “authenticity problem” that could destroy her chances of being the next Democratic presidential nominee if President Joe Biden does not run in 2024.

WATCH:

“Yeah, there’s a reason why Kamala Harris 2020 presidential candidate never even got to 2020 as a candidate because she has an authenticity problem — one not seen since, I don’t know, Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney,” Concha told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“It just all looks and sounds so phony because it is,” he said. (RELATED: ‘A Profound Disaster’: Joe Concha Says Kamala Harris’ Handling Of Border Crisis ‘Seriously Diminishes’ Her Chances In 2024)

The journalist said no amount of “fluffy PR events” will help raise the vice president’s favorability ratings, which Concha said was 38% according to a recent poll. A September 23 Rasmussen Reports poll suggested former President Donald Trump would best either Harris or Biden in a 2024 presidential contest.

Concha said Harris has also failed as a “border czar” given the continued influx of illegal immigrants into the United States. “It’s a full-blown catastrophe. On that issue she’s polling at 23% approval.”

The Hill columnist also noted that Harris was “also the last person in the room” when the Biden administration was discussing the evacuation from Afghanistan “and they’re also polling in the 20s there. So Kamala Harris 2024 nominee if Biden doesn’t run, that’s in serious jeopardy at this point if this sort of performance continues.” (RELATED: Failure Of Action’: Lara Logan Says Biden Wants To ‘Obliterate Immigration Law’ And ‘Open The Border’)

“The Democrats are quietly talking about that among themselves,” Fox News host Dana Perino noted.

Harris stated that migrants should not enter the U.S. illegally while visiting Guatemala to address the “root” causes of mass migration. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has blamed the Trump administration for the surge of illegal immigrants at the border.