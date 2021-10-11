Editorial

Kadarius Toney Gets Ejected For Punching Damontae Kazee

Kadarius Toney (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/IHaveFourBalls/status/1447338585112330241)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Giants receiver Kadarius Toney was ejected during a 44-20 loss to the Cowboys.

During the blowout Sunday loss, Toney decided it was a good idea to punch Dallas safety Damontae Kazee in the helmet, and the refs didn’t hesitate to throw him out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video his remarkably stupid decision below.

I will never understand why some football players throw punches when guys have their helmets on. It makes no sense at all.

It seems like a great way to break your hand. It’s just mind-bogglingly stupid.

Not only are you going to get ejected and hit with a huge fine, but it’s also not going to hurt the guy you’re going after at all.

Kazee likely didn’t even feel the punch. Football helmets are made to withstand massive impacts. Your punch isn’t going to make any kind of difference.

Unfortunately, that’s a lesson Toney was never taught, and it resulted in him being thrown out.

Make smarter decisions, Toney. Make much smarter decisions.