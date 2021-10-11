Kyle Shanahan Says ‘Nothing’s Changed’ With San Francisco’s QB Situation After Loss To The Cardinals

Jimmy Garoppolo is still the starting quarterback of the 49ers when he’s healthy.

Jimmy G was out Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and third overall pick Trey Lance threw for 192 yards and an interception during the 17-10 loss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also rushed for 89 yards, but don’t expect him to keep starting if Jimmy G is able to go.

“No, nothing’s changed. That was just one game. It was a tough loss right there, and I’m going to talk to our whole team tomorrow and think about how we can get our whole team better coming back from the bye,” Shanahan told the media following the tough loss to the Cardinals, according to NBCSports.com.

Honestly, it’s a little surprising to me that the team is sticking with Jimmy G if Lance is ready to roll.

The former North Dakota State star is in a different universe athletically and has a good enough arm right now to make any throw Garoppolo can.

Sure, there will be some growing pains, but that doesn’t mean the 49ers shouldn’t ride with the former NDSU star.

What do they see in Jimmy G that they don’t see in Lance outside of general experience? I can’t think of a single thing the former Patriots starter does better.

Another frustrating loss, but there’s a lot to be excited about with Trey Lance. This throw on the run is just a glimpse of what Trey will bring to this offense. #49ers pic.twitter.com/iynnT0MnzT — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 11, 2021

Shanahan should recognize the upside and just pick Trey Lance going forward. It’s the obvious choice.