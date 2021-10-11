Megan Fox On Romance With Machine Gun Kelly Involves ‘Ghostly’ First Meeting And ‘Weed’

Megan Fox opened up about her first meeting with rapper Machine Gun Kelly that involved a “ghostly” figure and the smell of weed while never actually seeing each other’s faces.

"This weird thing happened," the 35-year-old actress told GQ British Edition in a piece published Monday about meeting a few years earlier at a GQ party in Los Angeles. "We didn't see each other."

"That's what's crazy," the rapper explained. "I don't. I don't remember your face."

“I don’t remember your face… And I definitely would have remembered his face,” the “Transformers” star added. “I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.”

“I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet,” Fox continued. “We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away. It is hard to see his face in general, but really he had no face that night. Thank God, [because] what torture had I known you were there and I couldn’t get to you. It was better that I didn’t know.”

The two would not meet officially met again until 2020 on the set of their thriller "Midnight In The Switchgrass." Fox said it was like "all the obstacles that had kept" them "apart all those years [had been removed]" and they "were able to finally intersect."

Since then the two stars have generated headlines for their racy looks and public displays of affection together on the red carpet, matching tattoos, drinking hallucinogenic tea and vomiting together in Costa Rica.

But for those that are thinking their relationship is some modern day fairy tale, Fox was quick to point out it isn’t all fun and games.

“This is a very intense relationship,” the “Jennifer’s Body” hitmaker shared. “Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away.”

“It’s ecstasy and agony for sure… I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us,” she added. “I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason.”