Miami QB D’Eriq King Is Out For The Season With A Shoulder Injury

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is out for the rest of the season.

The talented dual-threat QB has been dealing with a shoulder issue, and he’s now done. Head coach Manny Diaz announced Monday on the “Joe Rose Show” that King will have season-ending surgery on his shoulder. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Manny Diaz just told us on @JoeRoseShow @560WQAM that D’Eriq King will have surgery and its Tyler Van Dykes team for the rest of the season@CanesFootball — Zach Krantz (@ZachKrantz) October 11, 2021

This is really unfortunate for King and it very easily could be the end of his college career. He could apply for another year because of the injury, but I somehow don’t see him doing that.

As a betting man, I’d bet we’ve seen King throw his last pass in college, and his career is done in Miami.

D’Eriq King is the most accurate passer ever at the University of Miami. When you’re the most accurate passer ever at a place once called Quarterback U, you have clearly done something right. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 11, 2021

Now, he’ll have to heal up and focus on preparing for the NFL draft. Due to his size, his stock was never through the roof and having a bad shoulder he’s rehabbing certainly won’t boost his chances.

He has a very long road ahead of him in order to play in the NFL.

Hopefully, he bounces back and earns himself some money. It’s just going to be a very hard path.