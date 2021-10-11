‘Very Necessary For Us To Have Them’: Morgan Freeman Says He’s Not ‘For Defunding The Police’

Morgan Freeman made it clear he’s not one of those Hollywood stars calling for “defunding the police” and said it’s “necessary for us to have them [police].”

“I am not in the least bit for defunding the police,” the 84-year-old actor shared in a video posted to Instagram from his interview for Black Enterprise magazine. “Police work is, aside from all the negativity around it, it is very necessary for us to have them and most of them are guys that are doing their job,” he added. “They’re going about their day-to-day jobs.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Morgan Freeman REJECTS defund the police movement: ‘Most of them’ are ‘doing their job’ https://t.co/M82IcNjwAx — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 10, 2021

“I know some policemen who would never pull their gun except you know in a range,” Freeman continued. “So, that sort of thing. I don’t know.”

The interviewer also asked actor Frankie Faison, who plays the role of Kenneth Chamberlain in the pair’s new movie “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain,” if he agreed with the Freeman. The movie is about a police shooting from 2011 involving an elderly black veteran. (RELATED: The Squad’ Pushes To ‘Defund The Police’ While Spending Thousands On Private Security To Protect Themselves)

“Well, I agree with Morgan,” Faison said. “I’m certainly not in favor of defunding the policemen.” He also noted that stars like them are “treated a little differently by law enforcement than people who are just of ordinary walks of life” and he said that should stop and everyone should be treated “equally.”

Freeman also spoke about race in America during an interview on CNN in 2014. During the interview, CNN host Don Lemon explained how every day he’s talking about race in the news and is tired of it.

It starts at the 7:10 minute mark.

WATCH:

“And if you talk about it, it exists,” Freeman replied. “It’s not like it exists and we refuse to talk about it. But making it a bigger issue than it needs to be is a problem we have.”