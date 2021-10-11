Editorial

Oklahoma Has To Start Caleb Williams At QB, There Is No Reason To Let Spencer Rattler Touch The Field

DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the 2021 AT&amp;T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 09, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has a massive quarterback decision on his hands, and the answer is very simple.

Preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler was benched Saturday while getting blown out by Texas and freshman Caleb Williams led an absurd comeback that will go down in history books.

Now, Riley has to determine if he’ll go back to Rattler or if it’s the Caleb Williams show in Norman going forward.

The answer is easy. It has to be Williams.

Rattler has had every chance necessary to get the job done, but the Sooners have looked bad on offense at times with him.

It’s not all his fault, but the reality is that Williams is a better athlete who allows the team to do more. That was clear as day against the Longhorns.

Plus, the team simply seemed to play with more energy when he was on the field. They looked crushed as Texas went up by 21.

As soon as Williams took over, it was a completely different game and Oklahoma roared back to life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football)

Plus, I have to admit that I hated Rattler’s attitude as Williams was out there dominating. He couldn’t have looked more upset.

Sometimes, you have to shake things up, and keeping Rattler glued to the bench in favor of Williams is 100% the right call right now.

Do it, Riley! Embrace the carnage!