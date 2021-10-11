Oklahoma Has To Start Caleb Williams At QB, There Is No Reason To Let Spencer Rattler Touch The Field

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has a massive quarterback decision on his hands, and the answer is very simple.

Preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler was benched Saturday while getting blown out by Texas and freshman Caleb Williams led an absurd comeback that will go down in history books.

Freshman Caleb Williams is in at QB for Spencer Rattler 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ak4KNNKHsZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2021

Now, Riley has to determine if he’ll go back to Rattler or if it’s the Caleb Williams show in Norman going forward.

The answer is easy. It has to be Williams.

Rattler has had every chance necessary to get the job done, but the Sooners have looked bad on offense at times with him.

It’s not all his fault, but the reality is that Williams is a better athlete who allows the team to do more. That was clear as day against the Longhorns.

CALEB WILLIAMS TO MARVIN MIMS🚀 OKLAHOMA COMEBACK! pic.twitter.com/BMyW8weg1v — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2021

Plus, the team simply seemed to play with more energy when he was on the field. They looked crushed as Texas went up by 21.

As soon as Williams took over, it was a completely different game and Oklahoma roared back to life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football)

Plus, I have to admit that I hated Rattler’s attitude as Williams was out there dominating. He couldn’t have looked more upset.

Spencer rattler face after the Caleb Williams td lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Sm4ExT5Lyy — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 9, 2021

Sometimes, you have to shake things up, and keeping Rattler glued to the bench in favor of Williams is 100% the right call right now.

Caleb Williams getting hugs from Lincoln Riley and his wife lmao Spencer rattler gonna have to transfer pic.twitter.com/LuSzA9wPuy — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 9, 2021

Do it, Riley! Embrace the carnage!