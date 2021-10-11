US

Plane Crash Near San Diego High School Kills 2, Destroys 2 Homes

Five people died after a plane crashed into a CVS parking lot.

SHUTTERSTOCK/Jeff Schultes

Jorge Velasco Media Writer
A plane crashed near a high school in suburban California Monday afternoon, destroying two homes and killing at least two people.

Fire officials from Santee, a city located near San Diego, said two people were taken from the scene after the plane crashed at around 12:15 PM as officials quickly began diverting traffic, FOX5 reported. Authorities reportedly said that the two people were killed as a result of the crash. Helicopter footage showed fire crews putting out fires in the two homes, also destroyed during the incident.

Officials from Santana High School, located approximately 2 to 3 blocks from the scene, tweeted that all students remained “secure.” (RELATED: 16 Dead In Plane Crash After Left Engine Fails)

The San Diego Sheriff’s Office said to avoid the area as first responders were assisting with the wreckage of the crash.

This is not the first plane crash to happen in Santee. In 2018, two people and a dog were killed when a plane crashed in the suburb, according to NBC7.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. 