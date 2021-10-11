Plane Crash Near San Diego High School Kills 2, Destroys 2 Homes

A plane crashed near a high school in suburban California Monday afternoon, destroying two homes and killing at least two people.

Fire officials from Santee, a city located near San Diego, said two people were taken from the scene after the plane crashed at around 12:15 PM as officials quickly began diverting traffic, FOX5 reported. Authorities reportedly said that the two people were killed as a result of the crash. Helicopter footage showed fire crews putting out fires in the two homes, also destroyed during the incident.

Officials from Santana High School, located approximately 2 to 3 blocks from the scene, tweeted that all students remained “secure.” (RELATED: 16 Dead In Plane Crash After Left Engine Fails)

All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away. We are currently in a “Secure Campus”. — Santana High School (@SantanaSultans) October 11, 2021

The San Diego Sheriff’s Office said to avoid the area as first responders were assisting with the wreckage of the crash.

#BREAKING – small plane crashes into homes in Santee around 12:15 near Jeremy St. and Greencastle. At least 2 people transported to the hospital.

Live coverage on now @fox5sandiego. @jaimechambers reporting from scene also says UPS truck heavily damaged. pic.twitter.com/sGGRFo9yWO — Kathleen Bade (@KathleenFOX5) October 11, 2021

This is not the first plane crash to happen in Santee. In 2018, two people and a dog were killed when a plane crashed in the suburb, according to NBC7.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.