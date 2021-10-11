Portland Sees 13 Shootings Over Two-Day Span

Portland experienced 13 shootings over the weekend in a 28-hour period, resulting in one death and three injuries, The Oregonian reported.

The shootings occurred from Friday night until Sunday morning, and five of them happened within three hours in East Portland, causing “a significant strain on resources,” police said, according to The Oregonian. (RELATED: Shots Fired In Portland Amid Violent Clashes Between Proud Boys, Antifa)

“Neighbors in outer Southeast Portland say they are desperate. Between homelessness, trash, shootings and other problems, they feel like their neighborhood is no longer safe.” #Portland https://t.co/jOqQhzvxem — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 10, 2021

One police sergeant was forced to process a crime scene alone after a shooting, Fox News reported. Officers at a separate crime scene asked nearby residents to block traffic while they gathered evidence, Portland Police told Fox News.

In another incident, police responded to a shooting at 11:14 p.m. Friday near McCoy Park — by North Fessenden Street and North Newman Avenue — where an adult male was killed, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Police arrested two 20-year-old men who were connected to a shooting at an unoccupied house Saturday night at the 3200 block of Southeast 165thAvenue, The Oregonian reported.

Portland voted to defund the police by $15 million in its 2020-2021 budget, KGW8 reported. As a result, cops quit in unprecedented numbers. Portland has seen 69 homicides so far in 2021, which means it will likely exceed its most violent year in 1987 when 70 people died by homicide, according to The Oregonian.

Other major cities, including Dallas, New York, and Minneapolis, are restoring police funding to deal with increased crime.