REPORT: Jon Gruden Called President Joe Biden A ‘Nervous Clueless Pu**y,’ Called Roger Goodell A ‘Fa**ot’ And ‘Clueless Anti Football Pussy’

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden is reportedly not a fan of President Joe Biden.

According to emails sent from 2011-2018 reviewed by The New York Times, Gruden referred to Biden in 2012 when he was vice president as a "nervous clueless pu**y" during an email exchange with former Washington executive Bruce Allen.

He also called Roger Goodell a “fa**ot” and a “clueless anti football pu**y.”

Breaking News: The NFL coach Jon Gruden used misogynistic and homophobic language for years, a review of his emails shows. He denounced the emergence of women referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of protests during the national anthem. https://t.co/F3QpqV9yZS — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 12, 2021

He also reportedly said in an email that the Rams shouldn’t have been been pressured into drafting “queers” when the team took Michael Sam, who was the first openly gay player drafted.

Previously it was revealed that Gruden said NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith had “lips the size of Michelin tires.” Gruden recently apologized, and said the comment was in reference to lying and not racism.

Gruden’s emails were sent to Bruce Allen and surfaced “as part of a separate workplace misconduct investigation that did not directly involve him,” according to the same NYT report.

The NFL sent the Raiders additional Jon Gruden emails to review on top of the negative one that surfaced last week and, per sources around the league, the NFL is actively monitoring the situation and waiting to see how the team will handle the matter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2021

While the comment about Smith is indefensible and some of his other comments are also bad, the fact that Gruden called Roger Goodell a “clueless anti football pu**y” and Biden a “nervous clueless pu**y” is honestly pretty on-brand.

Gruden is in your face and he doesn’t care if you don’t like it.

Also, anyone who thinks fans are going to care he attacked Goodell are sorely mistaken. Hell, he might get a medal for going after him.

Goodell is hated by fans.

Honestly, Jon Gruden deserves a lifetime contract for this comment about Roger Goodell. pic.twitter.com/M6u5uwJ6Ah — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 12, 2021

Now, will Gruden lose his job over these newly-surfaced emails? I doubt it, but you never know. I can’t see the Raiders firing him for something he did a decade ago while not in the NFL.

At the same time, canceling people is all the rage these days. He should apologize for most of it, accept responsibility and then 100% double down on calling Goodell “clueless anti football pu**y.”

If he does that, he might earn himself a statue!