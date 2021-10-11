Editorial

REPORT: Jon Gruden Is Resigning As The Coach Of The Raiders After Old Emails Surface

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is reportedly resigning.

According to Tom Pelissero, Gruden informed the staff that he is resigning as the head coach of the Raiders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Adam Schefter also confirmed the report.

In the emails that were released by The New York Times late Monday night, Gruden referred to President Joe Biden in 2012 as a “nervous clueless pu**y” and he called Roger Goodell a “fa**ot” and a “clueless anti football pu**y.” He also used homophobic language when talking about the Rams being pressured into drafting Michael Sam.

The emails released by the NYT come after Gruden referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith as having “lips the size of Michelin tires.”

This is a rapidly changing situation, and I’m honestly stunned that Gruden has agreed to leave the NFL for emails that were sent before he ever became a coach.

According to the NYT report, the emails were sent between 2011 and 2018.

Keep checking back for the latest information as we have it. This is without question the biggest story of the NFL season.