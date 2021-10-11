REPORT: Jon Gruden Is Resigning As The Coach Of The Raiders After Old Emails Surface

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is reportedly resigning.

According to Tom Pelissero, Gruden informed the staff that he is resigning as the head coach of the Raiders.

Adam Schefter also confirmed the report.

Source: Jon Gruden just informed his staff that he plans to resign as #Raiders coach. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

Raiders and Jon Gruden are parting ways, @TomPelissero reported. “It’s over,” said source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2021

In the emails that were released by The New York Times late Monday night, Gruden referred to President Joe Biden in 2012 as a “nervous clueless pu**y” and he called Roger Goodell a “fa**ot” and a “clueless anti football pu**y.” He also used homophobic language when talking about the Rams being pressured into drafting Michael Sam.

The emails released by the NYT come after Gruden referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith as having “lips the size of Michelin tires.”

Breaking News: The NFL coach Jon Gruden used misogynistic and homophobic language for years, a review of his emails shows. He denounced the emergence of women referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of protests during the national anthem. https://t.co/F3QpqV9yZS — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 12, 2021

This is a rapidly changing situation, and I’m honestly stunned that Gruden has agreed to leave the NFL for emails that were sent before he ever became a coach.

According to the NYT report, the emails were sent between 2011 and 2018.

Jon Gruden Called President Joe Biden A ‘Nervous Clueless Pu**y’ https://t.co/MuVHcUDubD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 12, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest information as we have it. This is without question the biggest story of the NFL season.