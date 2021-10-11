Editorial

Seth Small’s Family Celebrates His Game-Winning Field Goal Against Alabama In Epic Video

The video of Seth Small’s family celebrating Texas A&M’s win over Alabama is incredible.

Small hit the game-winning field goal to upset the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday night in College Station. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the video of his family watching the kick attempt and the celebration is honestly even better. Give it a watch below. It’s going to warm your heart.

Just absolutely incredible on every single level. Videos like that are why we love college football so damn much in America.

Seth Small was a nobody before Saturday. He was the kicker on an unranked Aggies squad. Not a bad position to be in, but certainly nothing important.

Now, he’s a legend and his family’s reaction is equally as epic.

If you don’t understand why college football is awesome, then I don’t know what to tell you. How could anyone watch that video and not feel absolute joy?

It’s simply not possible, and I say that as someone who bet on Alabama.

Let us know what you think of the epic video in the comments below!