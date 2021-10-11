Seth Small’s Family Celebrates His Game-Winning Field Goal Against Alabama In Epic Video

The video of Seth Small’s family celebrating Texas A&M’s win over Alabama is incredible.

Small hit the game-winning field goal to upset the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday night in College Station.

Seth Small might never have to pay for a meal at College Station ever again. The kick to seal the win against No. 1 Alabama 🔥 🎥 @CBSSportspic.twitter.com/llybSa5ure — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) October 10, 2021

However, the video of his family watching the kick attempt and the celebration is honestly even better. Give it a watch below. It’s going to warm your heart.

Seth Small’s family watching him nail the game winning field goal vs Alabama. One of my favorite shots of the night. @12thManP pic.twitter.com/88cUgkcnyi — Cam Worthy (@cameron_worthy) October 11, 2021

Just absolutely incredible on every single level. Videos like that are why we love college football so damn much in America.

Seth Small was a nobody before Saturday. He was the kicker on an unranked Aggies squad. Not a bad position to be in, but certainly nothing important.

Now, he’s a legend and his family’s reaction is equally as epic.

Kicker Seth Small on getting the win for Jimbo Fisher’s birthday pic.twitter.com/CcMr52FN1F — Zach Taylor (@ZachTaylorSport) October 10, 2021

If you don’t understand why college football is awesome, then I don’t know what to tell you. How could anyone watch that video and not feel absolute joy?

It’s simply not possible, and I say that as someone who bet on Alabama.

Welp, this aged poorly! Congrats to Jimbo Fisher on becoming the first former Saban assistant to slay the king. Hell of a game. https://t.co/SSiwSLsKiT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 10, 2021

