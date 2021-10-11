Lead Singer Of Smash Mouth Returns To The Stage And Some Audience Members Are Saying It Was Out Of Control

Lead singer of the band “Smash Mouth,” Steve Harwell, returned to the stage at a beer and wine festival in New York following alleged heart issues, and some audience members say it was out of control.

In one video of the band’s performance posted on TikTok, the 54-year-old singer appears to use profanity on stage saying, “No, you’re a fucking nut bag,” “Fuck you, bitches” and “I’ll fucking kill your whole family, I swear to God.” Barstool Sports reported about the TikTok video in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Conor McGregor Gets Into An Altercation With Machine Gun Kelly At The VMAs)

WATCH:

I absolutely can not wait to see @smashmouth now pic.twitter.com/l7FAsiHuSK — Kristi YamagucciSlain (@wapplehouse) October 11, 2021

At one point in the video, Harwell drops a beer and the creator of the TikTok clip suggests the singer was wasted. (RELATED: Superstar Musician Gets Into Fight With Concertgoer Mid-Song)

The same clip was shared on social media by various users, and some fans accused the lead singer of doing a “Nazi salute” to the audience during the performance, LAD Bible noted. It is unclear from the shots and clip from the show if that’s exactly what the singer was doing or intended.

Harwell took some time off recently to deal with cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease, and heart failure, TMZ reported.

The singer had reportedly been dealing with the health issues and taking medication since 2015. He was hospitalized due to his heart condition in 2017.