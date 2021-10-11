David Harbour Hypes Up ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

“Stranger Things” star David Harbour continued to hype up the new season with some recent comments.

The fourth season of the hit Netflix show will drop in 2022, and it’s without question one of the most hyped premieres of the upcoming year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the man famous for playing Hopper wants people to know it’s going to be awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Harbour said the following at New York Comic Con, according to Entertainment Weekly:

I think I have the best storyline. And then you’ll see a lot more layers about Eleven and Brenner and the institution and what she went through and is going through that relates to this narrative coming back. And then there’s this new Creel House thing, which is this new element of a situation in Hawkins, which of course all relates…What we’re trying to do, as we elaborate this thing, [is] to draw it back and make sure that we don’t have an end game like, some of us thought about, that show LOST. ‘What happened to the polar bear?!’ We’re trying to draw in, so the [elements of the story line] starts to come to a head and becomes a complete piece. Season 4 lays a lot of pipe for that.

I think it goes without saying that people are super excited and amped up for season four of the hit show about Eleven and the whole squad.

It’s one of the most entertaining shows ever made, and we haven’t had new episodes since 2019! We’re already more than two years removed from season three.

Fans are eager for new content and we’ll get it in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Details about the new season have been kept under wraps, but from what we do know, it looks like it’s going to be the boldest season yet of “Stranger Things.”

The storyline about the Creel House also looks very intriguing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Stranger Things” updates as we have them!