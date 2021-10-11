Superman Is Bisexual Now As DC Comics Set To Debut Same-Sex Relationship For Hero’s Son

Superman is bisexual now after DC Comics announced plans to debut a same-sex relationship involving Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s son, Jonathan Kent.

“The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity,” Tom Taylor, who writes the hero series, shared in an interview with The New York Times in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Clark Kent makes a major life change in new ‘Superman’)

The writer explained the “new Superman had to have new fights — real world problems — that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world.” (RELATED: REPORT: Upcoming Superman Movie To Star Black Actor In Superhero Role)

Later, Taylor explained a bit more about Kent’s romantic interest who he will share a kiss with in next month’s episode, Jay Nakamura, a budding journalist with his own special abilities. (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Movie Will Follow ‘Batman Vs. Superman’)

“Jay could be the only person in Jon’s life that he does not have to protect,” the writer explained. “I wanted to have a really equal, supportive relationship for those two.”

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and they deserve to see themselves in their heroes,” he added. “For so many people, having the strongest superhero in comics come out is incredibly powerful.”

For those that might not be familiar with Jonathan, he was introduced in 2015. He spent most of those years labeled Superboy, before being encouraged to take on the Superman role by his father.