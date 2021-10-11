Man Gets Shot And Killed Over Alabama Vs. Texas A&M Argument

A man is dead because of an argument over the Alabama/Texas A&M game.

According to AL.com, Kealand Amad Pickens was shot and killed in Bessemer late Saturday night while arguing with someone over whether the Crimson Tide or the Aggies were better. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball)

The shooting actually happened before the game even finished, which resulted in Texas A&M pulling off an absurd upset.

According to AL.com, police do not have the suspect in custody but they know who he is.

Argument over Alabama vs. Texas A&M game leads to deadly shooting at Bessemer home https://t.co/Zw5oRTOvoe — carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) October 11, 2021

College football fans are truly cut from a different kind of cloth. You talk smack to the wrong person, you might end up dead.

I’m not endorsing it, I don’t think it’s smart and I damn sure wouldn’t smoke someone for talking about the Badgers in the wrong manner.

Yet, I’d be lying to all of you if I didn’t point out that these fans exist! We live and die – sometimes very literally – for the sport.

Welp, this aged poorly! Congrats to Jimbo Fisher on becoming the first former Saban assistant to slay the king. Hell of a game. https://t.co/SSiwSLsKiT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 10, 2021

Now, what do I think about someone who allegedly blows someone out of their shoes over the Crimson Tide/Aggies game?

I think they’re an idiot and 100% deserve to have the book thrown at them. If you’re ever that fired up, grab another beer. Don’t grab a gun.

Also, how did this happen while the game was still ongoing? They didn’t even wait to see who was going to win before things popped off? That just makes no sense at all.

An absolutely absurd and tragic situation.