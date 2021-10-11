Texas A&M Fined $100,000 For Fans Storming The Field After Beating Alabama

Texas A&M has been hit with a huge fine for fans storming the field this past Saturday.

According to a Monday afternoon report from Nicole Auerbach, the SEC has fined the Aggies $100,000 for fans rushing the field after the massive win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. The SEC fined Texas A&M $100,000 for fans celebrating one of the biggest upsets in recent college football memory.

The SEC has fined Texas A&M $100,000 for storming the field on Saturday. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 11, 2021

Texas A&M should troll the hell out of the SEC when it comes to paying this fine. Either pay it all in pennies or triple the amount as a gigantic middle finger to the conference.

Texas A&M STUNS No. 1 Alabama 😱 Seth Small kicks the game-winning FG for the Aggies and the fans rush the field! The Crimson Tide suffer their first loss to an unranked team since 2007. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fdNvpeU6SJ — For Future Considerations (@PodcastFFC) October 10, 2021

It was the biggest win for A&M since Johnny Manziel beat Alabama nearly a decade ago. You think they’re going to let $100,000 ruin their day?

Absolutely not.

Texas A&M fined $100K for fans storming field after beating No. 1 Alabama. Plenty sure the #Aggies have that kinda 💰 laying around in a junk drawer. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/KWMmw50OpK — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) October 11, 2021

Look, I’m against storming the field in most cases, and I think it’s done way too much. For example, Iowa fans stormed the field after winning a game against Penn State that they were favored to win.

That was absurd. However, the Aggies were unranked and massive underdogs against the Crimson Tide. When you upset the top-ranked team in America as an unranked squad, you’re cleared hot to storm the field.

Alabama radio call of Texas A&M finish ignores actual result, focuses on Aggies impending fine for fans storming the field. pic.twitter.com/pwIM4USKKB — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) October 10, 2021

Ease up, SEC. Let the kids have some fun! They damn sure earned it!