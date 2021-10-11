Editorial

Texas A&M Fined $100,000 For Fans Storming The Field After Beating Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Texas A&amp;M Aggies fans storm the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 41-38 at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Texas A&M has been hit with a huge fine for fans storming the field this past Saturday.

According to a Monday afternoon report from Nicole Auerbach, the SEC has fined the Aggies $100,000 for fans rushing the field after the massive win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. The SEC fined Texas A&M $100,000 for fans celebrating one of the biggest upsets in recent college football memory.

Texas A&M should troll the hell out of the SEC when it comes to paying this fine. Either pay it all in pennies or triple the amount as a gigantic middle finger to the conference.

It was the biggest win for A&M since Johnny Manziel beat Alabama nearly a decade ago. You think they’re going to let $100,000 ruin their day?

Absolutely not.

Look, I’m against storming the field in most cases, and I think it’s done way too much. For example, Iowa fans stormed the field after winning a game against Penn State that they were favored to win.

That was absurd. However, the Aggies were unranked and massive underdogs against the Crimson Tide. When you upset the top-ranked team in America as an unranked squad, you’re cleared hot to storm the field.

Ease up, SEC. Let the kids have some fun! They damn sure earned it!