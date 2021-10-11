Texas A&M Upsetting Alabama Gets Great TV Ratings

Alabama losing to Texas A&M 41-38 put up some big TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the gigantic upset victory for the Aggies averaged 7.03 million viewers on CBS in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The final number will be higher because it was a live sporting event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball)

I’ll be very interested to see what the final number is for the game. With the early number being north of seven million, I’m guessing the final number could be more than an average of nine million viewers.

Once that game got into the fourth quarter, I’m pretty sure just about every college football fan in the country was watching as the Aggies put down the Crimson Tide.

Hand up, I was wrong about the Alabama/Texas A&M game. My tweets were sent after serval light beers. As a man, you have to know how to admit your mistakes. Props to me for my mature approach. Still, anyone who thinks Alabama is done is a moron. pic.twitter.com/rzvHIAFh5g — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 11, 2021

Whenever Alabama is playing, you know people are going to pay attention. That’s just a fact. They’re arguably the biggest brand in all of college sports. On their worst day, they’re still in the top three.

The fact A&M was unranked probably resulted in not as many people watching as if the Aggies had been in the top 10, but the numbers were still huge.

Welp, this aged poorly! Congrats to Jimbo Fisher on becoming the first former Saban assistant to slay the king. Hell of a game. https://t.co/SSiwSLsKiT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 10, 2021

It’s always a great thing whenever people in America are watching college football, and anyone who argues otherwise should be ignored.

The Aggies/Crimson Tide game was pure electricity, and the USA loved it!

