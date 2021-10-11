Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about college football fans chanting “F**k Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon,” Alabama gets upset by Texas A&M, police officer guarding Nick Saban absolutely wrecks a female fan, Georgia is now number one in the AP Poll, Jalen Berger gets thrown off the Badgers, Dan Campbell fights back tears after the Lions lose to the Vikings, Trevor Lawrence publicly undercuts Urban Meyer and Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder in epic boxing match.

Let’s jump in!

TOPICS:

Thanks for tuning in for another episode of “The David Hookstead,” and make sure to check back Tuesday for another episode!