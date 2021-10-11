Wisconsin Opens As A -10 Favorite Over Army

Wisconsin is favored by more than a touchdown against Army this Saturday.

The Badgers and Black Knights will meet Saturday night in Madison at Camp Randall, and it’s going to be one hell of a non-conference game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, oddsmakers don’t expect it to be super close. The line opened at -10 in favor of Wisconsin at Circa Sports.

College Football 🏈

Week 7 Opening Lines Opening Limits: $3K Sides / $1K Totals pic.twitter.com/2Rf5Xx3lf9 — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) October 10, 2021

For those of you who don’t know, the Black Knights are a very good football team, and they’re currently 4-1.

Yes, they’re a service academy, but you’re fooling yourself if you don’t think they can play football. Army has a hell of a team and has for a few years now.

They give everyone a battle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football)

The other problem is that they run the triple option, which teams almost never see. That makes it difficult to prepare for, especially on only a week of practice.

However, Wisconsin’s elite defense should be more than competent enough to bottle up Army. The question is whether or not we can score, and that’s simply a question I don’t have an answer to right now.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin CRUSHES Illinois. Are the Badgers officially back? Also, lots of people asking me to bring up Bielema’s physical appearance. I would never make fat jokes. Shame on all of you who wanted me to mention his size. I won’t do it! pic.twitter.com/1am68Cj0p8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

I’m going to have to spend some more time thinking about Wisconsin at -10 before making a decision. It’s a tough call, but make sure to catch the game at 7:00 EST on BTN!