Al Capone’s Favorite Gun Sells For $860,000 At Auction

Al Capone’s historic pistol has been sold at auction.

According to Darren Rovell, the legendary gangster’s “sweetheart” .45 handgun sold at auction at Witherells for a staggering $860,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a picture of the weapon Capone loved below.

Al Capone’s favorite Colt .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol that he called “sweetheart” sells at auction at Witherells for $860,000. His “AC” diamond pendant sells for $60,000. Bed where he and his wife slept sells for $70,000. pic.twitter.com/fYIT0visXq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 12, 2021

As everyone knows, I love stories about memorabilia and cool items hitting the auction block. Al Capone’s pistol is among the coolest I’ve ever seen.

It didn’t go cheap, but some lucky person has found himself with an all-time great item.

Capone’s bed and pendant also sold for a very nice chunk of change, but neither is as great as the pistol. If you can only have one, you have to get the gun.

Imagine hosting a party at your house and just being able to whip out Capone’s gun to show everyone. That’s among the greatest conversation starters on the planet.

In terms of show and tell among your friends, it doesn’t get much better at all than a weapon owned by the most famous organized crime figure in American history.

Let us know in the comments how much you’d spend for a piece of memorabilia like a legendary gun.