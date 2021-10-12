Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Rips The QB’s Critics After Loss To The Chargers

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily is not happy with some fans of the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns and Mayfield lost a tough game to the Chargers 47-42 this past Sunday, and the young quarterback’s wife took a few shots at criticism he’s facing from fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Emily wrote the following on her Instagram story, according to Fox News:

For all you ‘fans’ who are blaming yesterday’s loss solely on Baker, wake up. It was one hell of a game and that game could have gone either way. He left it all on the field. You truly don’t know what you have. I have watched him give his all and change the entire culture in CLE, yet he gets so little credit for it. He never asks for recognition and continues to carry the weight day in and day out, despite the hate. If you’re a true fan, SUPPORT our guys. Baker, and everyone else. The hate does NOTHING for them.

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. I hate when spouses get involved in situations like this one. It’s simply not necessary.

Baker Mayfield is a multi-millionaire athlete. He can take care of himself, and while we all appreciate supportive women, Emily isn’t helping the situation.

All she’s doing by going after fans is inflaming the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

Fans don’t want to hear from a quarterback’s wife about how it’s not his fault. They just want to complain about the game.

Whether it’s Mayfield’s fault at the end of the day or not, they really don’t care. They just need someone to pin the loss on. It’s not fair, but it’s reality.

All she’s doing by getting involved is turning more fans against Mayfield.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

Let his play speak for itself and don’t get in the mud with the fans. It’s just not worth it.