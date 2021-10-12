Buccaneers Remove Head Coach Jon Gruden From Ring Of Honor In Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that former Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach Jon Gruden will be removed from its Ring of Honor inside the Tampa Bay stadium.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years,” the team statement read, NFL.com reported.

“While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization,” the statement added. “Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former head coach’s name can be seen here in the Ring of Honor.

The #Bucs are removing Jon Gruden from their ring of honor. pic.twitter.com/kIV6vj1i5y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2021

Emails surfaced Friday from as late as 2010 in which Gruden reportedly described the head of the National Football League Player’s Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith as having “lips the size of Michelin tires.” Gruden apologized after the report in the Wall Street Journal came out and said the comment was in reference to lying not racism.

On Monday. the New York Times reported other emails in which Gruden reportedly described then-Vice President Joe Biden as a “nervous clueless pu**y” during an email exchange with former Washington executive Bruce Allen and called Roger Goodell a “fa**ot” and a “clueless anti football pu**y.”

Gruden announced he was resigning from the team on Monday.