Chuck Liddell Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

UFC legend Chuck Liddell has been arrested.

According to TMZ, Liddell was arrested Monday in California after an alleged domestic violence incident. The legendary fighter was allegedly arguing with his wife when things turned physical.

Liddell was taken to jail, and he was released a few hours later after bail was set at $20,000. The specific charge he’s facing wasn’t listed by TMZ.

Chuck Liddell was arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles early Monday morning, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/wnrkc5qRyS — TMZ (@TMZ) October 11, 2021

Liddell released a statement Monday night on Instagram claiming to be the victim, and wrote in part, “I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place.”

He further added, “This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point.”

You can read his full statement below.

Obviously, Liddell has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful.

This is clearly a very complicated and serious situation, and Liddell is making it clear that he feels he’s the victim in this situation.

Hopefully, the police are able to get to the bottom of what truly happened and if Liddell is innocent, then the charges should be dropped.

