Couple Charged With Murder Of Toddler While Babysitting

A Georgia couple was arrested Monday after a toddler they were babysitting suffered from multiple injuries and died.

Authorities charged Juan Martinez and Nancy Martinez with murder and first-degree cruelty to children in the death of 2-year-old Valeria Jordon Garfias, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The Martinez couple were babysitting the toddler at their Gainesville home while her parents were out working, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Daycare Worker Charged After Twisting Infant’s Leg Until It Fractured)

Hall County couple charged with murder in toddler’s death https://t.co/5nxqk4sils — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 11, 2021

Between noon and 2 p.m., the couple allegedly harmed the child causing “traumatic brain injury and other internal injuries to the child’s body,” Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Officer Derreck Booth said, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Emergency responders reportedly arrived on the scene after receiving a medical call around 1:50 p.m. The girl was taken to North East Medical Center and then transferred to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta location where she eventually succumbed to her injuries, according to authorities.

The Martinez couple were both taken to Hall County jail where they are being held without bail, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The child’s body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, so the body can be examined, according to the outlet.

The case is still being investigated by Hall County Sheriff’s Office.