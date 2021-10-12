Dana Loesch Torches School Board: ‘They Would Rather Sacrifice Girls And Their Innocence At The Altar Of Political Correctness’

Radio host Dana Loesch torched the Loudoun County School Board after a report alleged that the school covered up the rape of a young female student.

Loesch made an appearance Tuesday on “Fox News Primetime” to discuss the report – first published by the Daily Wire – with host Jesse Watters. (RELATED: Dana Loesch Has A Bone To Pick With CNN Over Parkland Town Hall’s Cronkite Award)

WATCH:

Watters began with a brief recap of the story, which alleged that a boy in a skirt had exploited the school district’s bathroom policy – which catered to transgender students – and assaulted and raped a freshman female student.

“The father [Scott Smith] was outraged by this and they made him, I guess, the face of these parents who are so-called domestic terrorists because he tried to confront the school’s superintendent about this … and the school superintendent lied and said nothing happened,” Watters said, turning to Loesch. “Take it from there.”

“This story is one of the most outrageous things I have ever heard,” Loesch replied. “Scott Smith and his family have been put through a living hell by the Loudoun County school board.”

Loesch noted that the school had wanted to handle the situation internally, but the family had wanted to press charges. That was when the school reportedly transferred the student, who identified as “gender fluid,” to another school – where he allegedly assaulted another girl.

“That also took place because Loudoun County School Board would rather sacrifice girls and their innocence at the altar of political correctness and they would rather accommodate progressive male desires than actually protect the innocence of our women. I’m going to tell you what, if parents don’t take to the streets with torches and pitchforks, women sure as hell will, because this is an attack on our girls, it’s an attack on our kids,” Loesch continued.

“You want to know who the real domestic terrorists are? It’s these school boards and people like Merrick Garland terrorizing parents, Jesse, and actually saying they are domestic terrorists because they are trying to protect their kids who have been raped,” Loesch concluded, adding that the superintendent had claimed that there had been no attacks in the bathrooms and that the after the girl’s father reported the assault, he was barred from the school board meeting during the vote on transgender bathroom policies.